FRANKFURT The ECB is expected to face anger from austerity-torn Spaniards when its members land in Barcelona for a meeting on Thursday, with pressure back on the bank to use its bond buying and other powers to shield weaker euro members from additional pain.

The debt worries that have plagued the euro zone for over two years are rising again, but with ECB interest rates already at just 1 percent and policymakers from Germany and other parts of the bloc's core keen to give its 1 trillion euros (813 billion pounds) cash injection more time to work, no major changes are expected at the meeting.

Focus at the meeting -- one of two a year not held in Frankfurt -- will instead be on whether recent weak economic data has been bad enough to start the ECB thinking about rate cuts again and whether there is any hint it is prepared to bring its bond-buy programme out of hibernation if needed.

A Reuters poll taken last week showed three-quarters of economists see the ECB restarting its bond purchases within the next three months. However, in a separate poll, most money market traders said the central bank would not buy more bonds.

The ECB has had limited success with the 215 billion euros it has spent so far, but many economists are taking the view it will not be able stand idly by if Spain and Italy's borrowing costs continue to climb, threatening the euro's future.

"In our view, the ECB will not hesitate to intervene again should market tensions increase further," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

"However, not all ECB tools are as sharp as they used to be... Markets sense a two-tiered market when the ECB steps in, probably requiring the ECB to increase its efforts to achieve similar effects as in the past."

Brzeski and other economists are otherwise focused on the increasingly fragile economy following last week's poor purchasing manager data, traditionally the surest indicator of future economic health.

After the data were published, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said there were "very significant" risks to the economy, adding the bank would "adapt" its policy if those risks became a reality, as it did when it cut rates last year.

If that view makes it into the ECB's policy statement that all 23 of the bank's policymakers agree on Thursday, rate cut expectations that have begun to creep back into market pricing in recent weeks, are likely to firm rapidly.

PAIN IN SPAIN

Spain and its problems are at the heart of the recent downturn in euro zone confidence.

Angry protests at the ECB's tough stance toward struggling euro zone countries are expected outside the meeting in Barcelona.

Spain has temporarily banned passport-free travel from most of Europe and has drafted in 2,000 extra police to Barcelona to prevent things turning nasty.

"In Spain everybody agrees that we need to reduce the deficit but we would like some flexibility, maybe delaying the deficit target for two or three years," said Nicolas Lopez at M&G Valores in Madrid.

"We would also need some more help from the ECB. Interest rates need to stay low for the next few years. Also they should be more aggressive again with their bond purchases."

"They should at least give some message that they will not allow interest rates (bond yields) to rise beyond a certain level if the reforms are being followed," he added.

ELECTION FEVER

Another reason most ECB watchers see little chance of major action at this meeting, is because it comes days before voters in France go to the polls in the presidential election.

As part of his campaign, current French leader Nicolas Sarkozy has ruffled the feathers of many in Germany and at the ECB by demanding that the central bank plays a bigger role in helping euro zone growth.

A top aide of Sarkozy's challenger, Francois Hollande, created even more of an uproar by calling for the ECB to weaken the euro to help exporters and stimulate growth.

Draghi is expected to play a straight bat to all those calls and stress the ECB's independence from political influence.

With just a couple of months before the ECB's current promise to provide banks with limit-free funding expires, he could, however, pave the way for a lengthy extension of the arrangement to avoid any new funding fears developing.

"During the first months of the year, the ECB belonged to the group of optimists and felt comfortable with the confidence improvement," said ING's Brzeski.

"Latest developments should have led to second thoughts. If anything, downside risks to the economic outlook have increased further since the last rate-setting meeting," he added.

(Reporting by Marc Jones. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)