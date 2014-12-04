LONDON Euro zone bond markets are all but certain that the European Central Bank will expand its asset purchases to sovereign bonds in coming months to boost growth and lift stubbornly low inflation.

The bank meets later on Thursday for the first time since ECB President Mario Draghi threw the door open for more drastic measures to ward off deflation.

Draghi is not expected to announce a quantitative easing programme on Thursday, but markets will scour his post-meeting news conference for any clues to when it might start.

While some analysts say QE is all but priced into bond markets, key questions about how and whether it would work remain unresolved.

Following are some of the key questions:

WHEN WOULD QE START?

Market consensus has built around an announcement of QE in the first quarter of next year after Vice President Vitor Constancio said last week the central bank may decide then whether to start buying sovereign bonds.

But this hinges on how far current measures -- purchases of asset-backed securities and covered bonds, and banks' take-up of a new round of cheap four-year ECB loans -- go towards meeting the central bank's target of expanding its balance sheet by nearly 1 trillion euros (785.83 billion pounds).

WHAT WOULD IT BUY AND HOW?

If, as many expect, the ECB buys debt in line with its so-called capital key -- that is, in proportion to the size of each euro zone member state's economy as a share of the whole bloc -- it could end up buying bigger chunks of highly-rated German, French and Belgian bonds than of riskier Spanish and Italian bonds, and even less Greek and Portuguese paper.

There is speculation the ECB could target shorter-dated bonds, but with yields on most top-rated debt near or below zero percent, this could limit the scope of such purchases and later push it towards longer-term paper. Some, such as Goldman Sachs, say it could buy across all maturities but that could have different impacts within different debt markets.

Some have suggested the ECB should buy the senior tranches of a hybrid bond created by the market and made up of each euro zone member's debt in line with the size of their economies. This would introduce a more credible risk-free asset and help break the toxic link between banks and sovereigns.

ARE QE AND A NEGATIVE DEPOSIT RATE COMPATIBLE

With the ECB's deposit rate at -0.2 percent, some analysts say banks would have little incentive to sell bonds to the ECB. Without tweaks to its interest rates (seen as unlikely) or to the sums euro zone states can hold in interest-paying reserves at the central bank, they say QE might not work.

HOW MUCH?

Estimates range from 450 billion euros to unlimited amounts of bond purchases in the secondary market. Many analysts say a scheme targeting the lower end of that estimate could prove a damp squib and have a limited impact on yields and the euro.

WOULD IT WORK?

The market has been anticipating QE for a long time and this has helped depress euro zone bond yields to the extent that Italy can borrow more cheaply over 10 years than the United States IT10YT=TWEB SI10YT=RR US10YT=RR.

Estimates of how far QE is already priced in vary but some analysts put it as high as 80-100 percent. That being the case, how much impact would sovereign bond buying have?

Some ECB officials, chiefly from Germany, have expressed scepticism that QE will work. Draghi himself said in April that the euro zone economy's reliance on bank lending rather than capital markets could mean such a programme has a different impact than in the United States.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Catherine Evans)