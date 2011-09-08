FRANKFURT The European Central Bank kept euro zone interest rates at 1.50 percent at its monthly policy meeting on Thursday and signalled its tightening cycle had been halted.

Below are key points from the ECB's most recent policy statement compared with previous months'. Capitals have been added by Reuters for emphasis.

OPENING PARAGRAPH:

-- SEPT --

"Inflation has remained ELEVATED and is likely to stay above 2 percent over the months ahead before declining next year. At the same time, the underlying pace of MONETARY EXPANSION CONTINUES TO BE MODERATE, while monetary liquidity remains ample."

"We expect the euro area economy to GROW MODERATELY, subject to particularly high uncertainty and INTENSIFIED DOWNSIDE RISKS. At the same time, SHORT-TERM INTEREST RATES ARE LOW. While our MONETARY POLICY STANCE REMAINS ACCOMMODATIVE, some financing conditions have tightened."

"A VERY THOROUGH ANALYSIS of all incoming data and developments over the period ahead is WARRANTED."

"We will continue to MONITOR VERY CLOSELY all developments."

-- AUG 4 --

"While the monetary analysis indicates that the underlying pace of monetary expansion is still MODERATE, monetary liquidity remains AMPLE and may facilitate the ACCOMMODATION OF PRICE PRESSURES."

"CONTINUED MODERATE EXPANSION is expected in the period ahead. However, UNCERTAINTY IS PARTICULARLY HIGH. For monetary policy, it is essential that recent price developments do not give rise to broad-based inflationary pressures."

"SHORT-TERM INTEREST RATES REMAIN LOW and financing conditions are favourable. Thus, our MONETARY POLICY STANCE REMAINS ACCOMMODATIVE. We will continue to MONITOR VERY CLOSELY all developments with respect to upside risks to price stability."

-- JULY 7--

"The further adjustment of the current accommodative monetary policy stance is warranted in the light of UPSIDE RISKS TO PRICE STABILITY."

"Our MONETARY POLICY STANCE REMAINS ACCOMMODATIVE, lending support to economic activity and job creation.."

"Recent economic data indicate some DECELERATION in the pace of economic GROWTH in the second quarter of 2011. While the underlying momentum of economic growth in the euro area continues to be positive, uncertainty remains elevated.

"We will continue to MONITOR VERY CLOSELY all developments with respect to upside risks to price stability."

ECONOMIC ANALYSIS: GDP

-- SEPT 8 --

"A number of developments seem to be DAMPENING THE UNDERLYING MOMENTUM in the euro area, including a moderation in the pace of global growth, related declines in equity prices and in business confidence, and unfavourable effects resulting from ongoing tensions in a number of euro area sovereign debt markets. As a consequence, real GDP growth is expected to increase VERY MODERATELY IN THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR. At the same time, we continue to expect euro area economic activity to BENEFIT FROM ONGOING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY as well as from the ACCOMMODATIVE MONETARY POLICY STANCE."

"The RISKS to the economic outlook for the euro area are on the DOWNSIDE."

-- AUG 4 --

"The underlying POSITIVE MOMENTUM of economic growth in the euro area REMAINS IN PLACE."

"Euro area exports should continue to be supported by the ongoing expansion in the world economy."

"The risks to this economic outlook for the euro area remain BROADLY BALANCED in an environment of PARTICULARLY HIGH UNCERTAINTY."

-- JULY 7 --

"Euro area exports should continue to be supported by the ongoing expansion in the world economy."

"The risks to this economic outlook remain BROADLY BALANCED in an environment of ELEVATED UNCERTAINTY."

INFLATION

-- SEPT 8 --

"Inflation rates are likely to stay clearly above 2 percent over the coming months. Thereafter, on the basis of the path implied by futures markets for oil prices, inflation rates should fall below 2% in 2012."

"The Governing Council views the risks to the medium-term outlook for price developments as being broadly balanced."

-- AUG 4 --

"Inflation rates are likely to stay CLEARLY ABOVE 2 percent over the coming months. Upward pressure on inflation, mainly from energy and other commodity prices, is also still discernible in the earlier stages of the production process."

"RISKS to the medium-term outlook for price developments remain on the UPSIDE."

-- JULY 7 --

"Inflation rates are likely to stay CLEARLY ABOVE 2 percent over the coming months. UPWARD PRESSURE on inflation, mainly from energy and commodity prices, is also STILL DISCERNIBLE IN THE EARLIER STAGES OF THE PRODUCTION PROCESS."

MONETARY ANALYSIS

-- SEPT 8 --

"The underlying pace of monetary expansion remains MODERATE."

-- AUG 4 --

"The underlying pace of monetary expansion remains MODERATE."

-- JULY 7 --

"The underlying pace of monetary expansion has continued its GRADUAL RECOVERY."

"Monetary liquidity remains ample with the POTENTIAL TO ACCOMMODATE PRICE PRESSURES in the euro area."

FISCAL POLICIES

-- SEPT 8 --

"To ensure credibility, it is now crucial that the announced measures be FRONTLOADED AND IMPLEMENTED IN FULL. Governments need to stand READY TO IMPLEMENT FURTHER CONSOLIDATION measures, notably on the EXPENDITURE SIDE, if risks regarding the attainment of the current fiscal targets materialise."

-- AUG 4 --

"The importance of the renewed commitment of all Heads of State or Government of the euro area to ADHERE STRICTLY to the agreed fiscal targets. For several countries, this requires announcing and implementing ADDITIONAL AND MORE FRONTLOADED FISCAL ADJUSTMENT measures."

-- JULY 7 --

"Turning to fiscal policies, the current environment is VERY DEMANDING and requires DECISIVE ACTION. Euro area countries must, as a minimum, COMPLY WITH THEIR FISCAL CONSOLIDATION COMMITMENTS for 2011 and beyond."

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)