LONDON The European Central Bank's move to accept a wider range of collateral at funding operations will be effective in easing euro money market stress, according to a Reuters poll of traders taken on Monday.

Sixteen of 26 euro money market traders said the central bank's decision on Friday to lower its standards on the collateral it accepts in its open market operations will make it easier for struggling banks in the euro area to get funding.

Ten said it would be ineffective, with three of those saying it would be highly so. Traders were split on whether the ECB will relax collateral requirements even further in the next six months with 12 of 23 traders saying it will.

The regular weekly survey showed traders expect the ECB to allot 169 billion euros (136 billion pounds) at its seven-day operation, just a tad higher than the 167 billion euros maturing from last week's tender.

The ECB is also expected to lend 25 billion euros at its three-month tender this week matching the 25 billion maturing from a similar operation in March.

(Polling by Somya Gupta; Writing by Yati Himatsingka; Editing by Ron Askew)