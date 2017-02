BANGALORE The European Central Bank will probably lend banks 130 billion euros (102 billion pounds) at its seven-day refinancing operation, similar to the amount maturing this week, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Forecasts in the survey of 27 money market traders stayed in a tight range of 125 billion euros to 138 billion euros, around the 133.4 billion euros banks took last week.

Borrowing at the weekly tenders has been hovering at around 130 billion euros over the past two weeks.

Bids are submitted on Monday for funds to be allotted on Tuesday and settled on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Polling by Snehasish Das; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)