BANGALORE Banks will borrow 75 billion euros ($98.3 billion) from the European Central Bank at its nine-day refinancing operation, higher than the amount maturing this week, a Reuters poll of 26 money market traders showed on Monday.

The ECB's regular weekly operation, which saw banks take 73.2 billion euros last week, will stretch into a nine-day tender this week due to the Christmas holidays.

Monday's poll also showed the ECB will lend banks 16 billion euros at its three-month tender, lower than the 18.7 billion euros maturing from September.

Nineteen of 24 traders who answered an additional question said the ECB would not cut its deposit rate to below zero, very similar to the results in last week's survey.

The remaining five said they would.

Another cut to the deposit rate would mean banks will be charged to park their cash with the ECB instead of earning interest on it and should ideally prompt them to lend money rather than hoarding it.

(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Polling by Sarmista Sen)