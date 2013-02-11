The logo of the European Union and the word recession are displayed on the screen an iPad and a LCD monitor in Zenica November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BANGALORE Banks will repay 125 billion euros (106.8 billion pounds) of the ECB's second tranche of three-year loans at the first opportunity on February 27, a Reuters poll showed, little changed compared with last week's prediction.

The European Central Bank (ECB) pumped more than a trillion euros into the banking system in two offerings of three-year loans in December 2011 and February last year to avert a credit crunch.

Monday's poll of 22 euro money market traders showed banks are expected to repay less than a quarter of the central bank's second three-year crisis loans of 530 billion euros, at the first opportunity for an early repayment on February 27.

That is slightly more than the 123 billion euros traders predicted in a similar poll last week, but less than the 134 billion banks repaid from the first tranche of three-year crisis loans at the first opportunity on January 30.

The poll also showed banks will give back another 4 billion euros from these first-tranche loans next week, slightly less than the 5 billion banks will repay this week, according to data published by the ECB on Friday.

The regular poll showed the ECB is expected to allot 129 billion euros at its weekly refinancing operation and 10 billion at its one-month tender, similar to the amount maturing for both those tenders this week.

(Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava and Namrata Anchan; Editing by David Holmes)