The Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BANGALORE The European Central Bank will not lower its deposit rate below zero in the next few months, a firm majority of traders polled by Reuters on Monday said, after ECB policymaker Ignazio Visco backed such a move.

The poll, conducted after Visco's comments, showed 22 of 25 euro money market traders do not expect the ECB to move the deposit rate into negative territory, in line with the findings of a wider poll of economists taken last week.

ECB Governing Council member Visco was quoted on Monday as saying such a move would be an effective way to help the euro zone economy.

Earlier this month, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was "technically ready" to cut the deposit rate to encourage banks to lend out money to the real economy.

Other ECB policymakers have sought to dampen speculation about such a move, however, warning it could have big implications for banks' operations and for bond markets.

Cutting the deposit rate below zero would effectively mean commercial banks paying a charge to park their money securely overnight at the ECB.

Traders were split on the potential impact of such a move. Twelve of 23 traders did not expect an ECB deposit rate cut to close down unsecured lending markets by making them uneconomic, citing already low volumes in such markets.

The remainder said it would.

The regular poll of 25 traders showed the ECB is expected to allot 110 billion euros ($142.69 billion) at its weekly refinancing operation, similar to the amount maturing this week.

The poll also showed banks are expected to repay 4 billion euros of the ECB's three-year crisis loans next week, compared with the 6.4 billion euros banks will repay this week.

($1 = 0.7709 euros)

(Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Hari Kishan and Sarmista Sen; Editing by Catherine Evans)