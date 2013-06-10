BANGALORE The European Central Bank is unlikely to conduct another of its longer-term refinancing operations this year, according to a majority of leading euro money market traders polled by Reuters on Monday.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday policymakers had discussed the idea of more injections of ultra cheap cash, known as LTROs, at their policy meeting.

But fifteen of 21 traders polled do not expect the ECB to conduct any LTROs this year, while the remaining six said it would.

The central bank flushed money markets with more than a trillion euros through two three-year LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012 to avert a credit crunch.

Since the first opportunity to repay those loans in January this year, banks have returned roughly a quarter of that amount.

Reuters calculations show that the amount of excess cash in the banking system is now back at the 270 billion euros mark it hit before those operations by the ECB.

The survey also showed banks are expected to return 3 billion euros of those three-year crisis loans to the ECB next week, similar to the 2.9 billion euros they will repay this week.

The wider survey showed the central bank will allot 5 billion euros (4.2 billion pounds) at its one-month tender this week and 103 billion euros at its weekly refinancing operation.

Last month the ECB allotted 5.2 billion euros at its one-month tender, which is maturing this week. Banks took 103 billion euros at the seven-day tender last week.

Results of the one-month tender will be announced on Wednesday and the amount settled on Thursday.

Results of the weekly tender will be announced on Tuesday and the amount allotted on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Polling by Shaloo Shrivastava; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)