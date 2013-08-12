The euro currency sign sculpture with a damaged star stands in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) prior to the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BANGALORE The European Central Bank's forward guidance will keep bank-to-bank lending rates in the currency bloc anchored at low levels over the coming year, according to a majority of traders polled by Reuters on Monday.

The ECB left interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent on August 1 and affirmed that they will remain at that level or lower for an "extended period" of time.

A majority, 14 of 19 leading euro money market traders, expect the central bank's forward guidance to not tighten policy for an extended period will help inter-bank lending rates to be subdued over the next 12 months.

The remaining five traders said it will not help.

The ECB's forward guidance came after market turbulence triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to slow the pace of its stimulus.

The ECB's break with its tradition of never pre-committing helped take Euribor rates off highs hit after the Fed indicated it would start to taper.

Indeed, three-month Euribor rates fell to 0.217 percent after the ECB meeting from 0.222 percent - still above the 0.198 percent seen prior to Bernanke's May testimony. It was last trading at 0.226 percent on Monday.

The wider poll of 23 traders showed the ECB will lend 100 billion euros ($133.5 billion) at its regular weekly operation, similar to the 99.4 billion euros maturing this week.

Traders in the poll also expect banks to repay 1.1 billion euros of the twin three-year crisis loans next week.

That is slightly more than the 0.7 billion euros banks will return this week, the second-lowest weekly return since banks started paying back the funds voluntarily in late January.

(Polling by Swati Chaturvedi,; Reporting by Rahul Karunakar, Editing by Andy Bruce)