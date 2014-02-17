BANGALORE Banks are expected to repay one billion euros $1.4 billion (836.7 million pounds) in total of the European Central Bank's twin three-year crisis loans next week, similar to what they will return this week, a Reuters poll showed.

Monday's poll of 24 euro money market traders showed banks will make 0.5 billion euros repayments for each of the two long-term crisis loans.

As the pace of repayments slows down, excess liquidity - cash beyond what lenders need to cover their day-to-day operations - in the euro zone is expected to be around current levels at the end of March, a recent Reuters poll said.

Since January last year banks have repaid more than half of the ECB's one trillion euros of ultra cheap loans, pushing excess liquidity in the currency bloc to levels last seen before the twin ECB operations started two years ago.

Further drops in excess liquidity could put more pressure on money market rates - already on an uphill climb - and press the ECB to ease monetary policy at its March meeting, having left it on hold this month.

In the regular weekly tender, banks will bid for 95 billion euros, more than the 93.28 billion euros maturing.

