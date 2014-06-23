Banks in the euro zone will return 6 billion euros (4.80 billion pounds) of the long term loans they took from European Central Bank next week, less than half the amount to be returned on Wednesday, a Reuters Poll found.

The money banks will return next week pushes the amount outstanding from the initial one trillion euros borrowed in December 2011 and February 2012 down to just above 400 billion euros.

The survey of 24 money market traders showed that in the regular weekly tender banks are expected to borrow 102.5 billion euros, more than the 97.9 billion euros maturing this week.

Banks will borrow 10.0 billion euros at the three-month operation after 11.61 billion euros of a previous three-month tender matures this week.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK THREE MONTH

---------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 102.5 10.0

MEAN 104.0 10.4

MODE 85.0 10.0

HIGHEST 135.0 20.0

LOWEST 80.0 3.0

COUNT 24 23

----------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------

THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS

FIRST LTRO SECOND LTRO

----------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 3.0 3.0

MEAN 4.2 3.0

MODE 3.0 3.0

HIGHEST 12.0 7.0

LOWEST 0.5 0.5

COUNT 23 23

----------------------------------------------------------------

GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ECBMENU

ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB15

ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int

(Reporting by Siddharth Iyer; Polling by Swati Chaturvedi; Editing by Toby Chopra)