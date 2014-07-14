BANGALORE Banks will return 3.5 billion euros (2.8 billion pounds) next week of the two crisis loans they borrowed from the European Central Bank, slightly less than this week's repayments, a Reuters poll found.

They will repay 3.737 billion euros in total on those loans on Wednesday.

That will bring down the outstanding amount to just over 400 billion euros, roughly the same amount the ECB expects banks to borrow at its initial targeted long-term refinancing operations later this year.

The poll of 22 money market traders also showed banks will bid for 95.0 billion euros at the ECB's regular weekly tender, a tad higher than the 94.150 billion euros maturing this week.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK

---------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 95.0

MEAN 94.9

MODE 95.0

HIGHEST 110.0

LOWEST 90.0

COUNT 22

----------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------

THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS

FIRST LTRO SECOND LTRO

----------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 1.5 2.0

MEAN 1.6 2.5

MODE 2.0 2.0

HIGHEST 3.0 10.0

LOWEST 0.5 0.5

COUNT 19 19

----------------------------------------------------------------

GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS

ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS

ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int

(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Polling by Hari Kishan)