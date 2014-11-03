The euro sign landmark is seen at the headquarters (R) of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BANGALORE There is now an even chance the European Central Bank will buy sovereign bonds, according to a Reuters poll of traders taken after the Bank of Japan shocked markets by unexpectedly expanding its already massive asset buying programme.

"The move by the BOJ is likely to put more pressure on the ECB to ease policy as well," said one trader at a large dealer. "Both central banks want to boost inflation, and cheapening their currencies by flooding markets through massive asset purchases is one of the ways."

Euro zone money market traders gave a median 50 percent chance of ECB sovereign debt purchases, up from 40 percent in a similar Reuters poll on Oct. 13.

A majority of those traders said if the ECB does decide on government debt purchases then it is most likely to happen in the first half of 2015.

Preliminary data on Friday showed annual inflation in the bloc nudged up to 0.4 percent but by remaining firmly in what the ECB terms the "danger zone" it did nothing to alter expectations that the central bank could still ease policy in coming months.

"Things are improving less than what the ECB had hoped for and if they really want to do something then it (sovereign bond purchases) is their last option," added the trader.

In an interview posted on CNBC's website on Friday, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said the bank "never should say never" to full-on quantitative easing, but such a programme is not in sight at the moment.

Economists polled by Reuters last week said the ECB will need to expand its balance sheet by around 1 trillion euros for a stimulus programme to be effective in boosting inflation, but the central bank may find it difficult to reach that target. [ECB/INT]

Currently the ECB's balance sheet is a little over 2 trillion euros.

Apart from buying covered bonds and asset-backed securities the ECB is also providing a new set of loans to banks (TLTROs) which are designed to boost lending.

But the take-up at the first tranche was well below market expectations and although the second leg in December is forecast to be better, it may still fall short of the total cash offered.

"So far, everything they have done … is all looking as though it's not really working out the way they anticipated," said another trader.

The regular survey also showed the ECB will allot 96.5 billion euros at the regular weekly refinancing tender, down from the 118.152 billion euros maturing this week.

Banks are expected to repay 4.0 billion euros next week of the long-term loans (LTROs) they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012. This week 3.85 billion euros will be paid back.

