A traffic sign stands in front of the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme will be enough to bring inflation back to target, a slim majority of euro zone money market traders polled by Reuters said.

Eleven of 19 traders polled said the ECB's near trillion euro QE would bring inflation close to 2 percent. Economists polled by Reuters immediately after Thursday's announcement had narrowly said it would not.

While economists said last week the programme would be extended beyond the planned ending in September 2016, nine traders said it was unlikely to be prolonged and one said it was very unlikely.

The sovereign bond purchase programme unveiled on Thursday was the ECB's latest salvo in its battle against deflation -- a separate poll showed euro zone inflation EUHICF=ECI probably fell to -0.5 percent annually in January.

A majority of traders polled, 12 of 19, expect holders to be willing to part with enough sovereign bonds for the ECB to meet its goal of purchasing around 50 billion euros(37.5 billion pounds) worth per month.

"I think the ECB ... will find a way to meet the target. The pool of eligible assets is large enough to be successful," said a trader at a large dealer.

Next week, banks will repay 6.5 billion euros of the second long-term crisis loan they took three years ago, the poll found. The first tranche matures on Thursday and together, 14.8 billion euro will be repaid this week.

Banks were also seen taking 13.0 billion euros at the three-month auction, more than the 10.2 billion euros they borrowed last time.

At the regular weekly operation, ECB will lend 130.0 billion euros to banks, according to the poll, more than the 125.3 billion euros lent last time.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK

---------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 130.0

MEAN 133.5

MODE 130.0

HIGHEST 175.0

LOWEST 110.0

COUNT 22

----------------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------------

THREE-YEAR LTRO REPAYMENTS

SECOND LTRO

----------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 6.5

MEAN 7.2

MODE 5.0

HIGHEST 20.0

LOWEST 0.5

COUNT 20

----------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Siddharth Iyer; Polling by Kailash Bathija; Editing by Catherine Evans)