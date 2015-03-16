BENGALURU Banks will borrow just 40 billion euros from the European Central Bank in the March tranche of cheap loans, drastically lower than what they took in previous operations, according to a Reuters poll of euro money traders.

With ECB purchases of government bonds from this month through to September next year providing an alternative source of funds, demand from banks at the March long-term operation is expected to be weaker than in previous rounds.

Banks took 82.6 billion euros and 129.8 billion euros (92.5 billion pounds) in September and December respectively from the ECB, a touch more than half of the total money on offer in the four-year loans.

Monday's poll also showed the ECB is expected to allot 138.0 billion euros at the regular weekly tender, less than the 141.839 billion euros maturing this week.

