The famous skyline with its banking district (C ) and the new headquarter of the European Central Bank (ECB, R) is pictured in Frankfurt early evening April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Banks will borrow 98.0 billion euros (70 billion pounds) from the European Central Bank at its weekly refinancing tender, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders suggested on Monday.

That is slightly more than the 96.5 billion euros maturing from last week.

Forecasts in the poll of 23 traders ranged from 90 billion to 102 billion euros for the weekly tender.

(Reporting By Siddharth Iyer, polling by Swati Chaturvedi and Sarbani Haldar Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)