The chances Greece will leave the euro zone this year are nearly one-in-three, according to a Reuters poll of euro money market traders on Monday, higher than predicted just a month ago.

The latest talks about a cash-for-reform deal for debt-laden Greece broke down at the weekend, when the country's proposals were dismissed by the European Union.

Greece delayed a debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund from June 5 to the end of the month, but creditors said it had failed to offer new reforms to secure funding.

While the poll median was 30 percent, one traders assigned a 100 percent probability and another 99 percent that Greece would leave the currency bloc this year.

The latest consensus was higher than the little over a fifth traders predicted last month.

"Greece has nothing to lose ... it seems like the ball is in the creditors' court, they have to look for a compromise to benefit Greece," said a trader.

The poll also forecast the European Central Bank will lend 60 billion euros to banks at its targeted long-term refinancing operation (TLTRO) on Thursday. The TLTRO take-up in March was 97.8 billion euros.

Lending throughout the euro zone failed to grow in April after a promising uptick a month earlier EUM3PC=ECI, even though the ECB began a separate trillion-euro bond buying programme in March.

