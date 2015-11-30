European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi arrives for a news conference after a meeting of the ECB Governing Council in St Julian's, outside Valletta, Malta, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The European Central Bank will announce an expansion of its asset purchase programme and cut the deposit rate further into negative territory at its Dec. 3 meeting, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

As inflation in the euro zone continues to disappoint - at just 0.1 percent in October - expectations have been building that the ECB will increase quantitative easing, cut the deposit rate, or both. [ECB/INT]

All but one of 20 euro money market traders polled said the ECB would announce an increase to the amount of monthly purchases this week, with the median consensus suggesting it would rise to 77.5 billion euros (£54.6 billion) a month from 60 billion euros.

Some respondents said any modification to the programme may not be effective in boosting inflation, but the ECB doesn't have many other tools at its disposal.

"This might be the last chance for them to force banks to lend to the real economy which hasn't happened until now," said one trader.

They were less convinced about whether the ECB would also cut its deposit rate with 13 saying yes and seven saying no. If it does cut, it will be to -0.35 percent from the current -0.20 percent, the poll predicted.

The poll also found banks would borrow 69.0 billion euros at the ECB's weekly tender, down from the 73.8 billion euros maturing.

Will the ECB announce more QE in December?

19 said yes, 1 said no

If yes, to what?

Median was 77.5 billion euros a month

Will the ECB cut its deposit rate in December?

13 said yes, 7 said no

If yes, to what?

Median was -0.35 percent

(Reporting by Aaradhana Ramesh; Polling by Khushboo Mittal; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)