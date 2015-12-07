A general view of the exterior of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

There is only a 20 percent chance of the European Central Bank increasing its 60 billion euros (43.16 billion pounds) a month asset purchase programme next year, according to a Reuters poll of euro money market traders conducted on Monday.

The ECB last week announced a six-month extension to the quantitative easing programme to March 2017, alongside a deposit rate cut, but left the monthly spending amount unchanged.

Financial markets considered the moves to be the bare minimum to try and boost stubbornly low inflation and lift growth, with sources telling Reuters there was not enough support among policymakers for bolder action.

However, ECB President Mario Draghi said he was confident the measures would be enough to bring euro zone inflation - running at just 0.1 percent in November - back to the ECB's 2 percent target ceiling.

"In reality, I think Draghi couldn't get his way, so I think it will be increasingly difficult to do so, unless there is a considerable deterioration in the statistics," said one trader.

None of the 18 traders polled gave a more than 50 percent likelihood of additional purchases, only three predicted an even probability, while two said there was no chance at all.

The poll also found the ECB was likely to lend banks 68 billion euros at its weekly refinancing operation this week, slightly less than the 69.815 billion euros last week.

----------------------------------------------------------------

ALLOTMENT

ONE-WEEK

---------------------------------------------------------------

MEDIAN 68.0

MEAN 67.7

MODE 65.0

HIGHEST 75.0

LOWEST 60.0

COUNT 23

----------------------------------------------------------------

What is the probability, in percent, the ECB will decide to increase its monthly asset purchases in 2016?

Twenty percent was the median, with forecasts ranging from zero to 50 percent.

(Reporting By Krishna Eluri, polling by Khushboo Mittal and Sarmista Sen; Editing by Susan Fenton)