The European Central Bank will allot 5.0 billion euros ($5.3 billion) at its three-month long-term refinancing operation and 34.5 billion euros at the weekly tender, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

That is similar to the 5.02 billion euros maturing this week of the three-month operation and slightly more than the 33.7 billion euros maturing from last week.

ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK THREE-MONTHS

MEDIAN 34.5 5.0

MEAN 34.0 5.0

MODE 35.0 5.0

HIGHEST 38.0 10.0

LOWEST 25.0 3.0

COUNT 20 20

($1 = 0.9378 euros)

(Reporting by Purnita Deb; Polling by Shrutee Sarkar; Editing by Alison Williams)