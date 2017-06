The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) (R) is seen next to the famous skyline in Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The European Central Bank will allot 1.5 billion euros (1.31 billion pounds) at its three-month long-term refinancing operation, more than the 1.31 billion euros maturing, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

The poll of 21 euro money market traders also found the ECB will lend banks 12.0 billion euros at its weekly tender, more than the 11.52 billion euros maturing.

(Reporting By Hari Kishan, Polling by Sujith Pai; editing by John Stonestreet)