The European Central Bank (ECB) will allot 10 billion euros (7.74 billion pound) at its three-month long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), a Reuters poll showed on Monday, less than the 13.65 billion maturing.
The poll of 22 euro money market traders also found the ECB will allot 50 billion euros at its weekly tender, nearly equal to the 49.95 billion maturing.
ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK THREE-MONTHS
MEDIAN 50.0 10.0
MEAN 50.4 10.5
MODE 50.0 10.0
HIGHEST 53.0 15.0
LOWEST 48.0 8.0
COUNT 22 22
(Reporting by Krishna Eluri; Polling by Hari Kishan; Editing by Louise Ireland)