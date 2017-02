The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the ''Luminale, light and building'' event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The European Central Bank will likely lend 50 billion euros ($55.64 billion) to banks at its weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders showed on Monday.

That is slightly less than the 53.054 billion euros maturing from last week.

Forecasts in the poll of 21 traders ranged from 42 billion to 55 billion euros.

ECB WEBSITE www.ecb.int

($1 = 0.8987 euros)

(Reporting By Vartika Sahu; Polling by Shrutee Sarkar and Kailash Bathija; Editing by Andrew Heavens)