The European Central Bank will not ease monetary policy any further at its meeting next week, according to an overwhelming majority of respondents in a Reuters poll of euro money market traders on Monday.

Following Britain's vote to leave the European Union, which sent financial markets into a frenzy, there were some expectations of policy easing from major central banks.

But only one of 19 traders polled expected further easing from the ECB when the Governing Council meets on July 21.

The regular survey of 21 traders showed the ECB will lend 44 billion euros to banks, similar to the 44.1 billion euros maturing from last week.

ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK

MEDIAN 44.0

MEAN 43.9

MODE 45.0

HIGHEST 50.0

LOWEST 40.0

COUNT 21

(Reporting by Krishna Eluri; Polling by Shrutee Sarkar and Vartika Sahu; Editing by Catherine Evans)