BANGALORE The European Central Bank raised slightly its buying of bonds in the secondary market last week ahead of Italian and Spanish debt sales, buying around 7 billion euros compared to 6.65 billion euros (5.8 billion pounds) worth a week earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

The median forecast compares to a record 22 billion spent by the ECB in a week earlier in August as it bid to cap yields and prevent borrowing costs in debt-stricken members from mounting to unsustainable levels.

The data on bond buys, to be released at 2:30 p.m. British time on Monday, reflects purchases made up to Wednesday last week. Market players had said the bank had looked to be in the market ahead of the tenders on Tuesday and Thursday.

The poll also predicted the ECB would continue buying bonds under its Securities Market Programme even after the European Financial Stability Facility takes over as policymakers try to fight off an ongoing debt crisis.

Fifteen of 23 euro money markets traders, who answered an extra question in the poll, said the ECB would continue to buy bonds as the debt crisis threatens to engulf larger economies in the 17-nation currency bloc.

"The crisis will not easily be finished but would take a long long time, so they will keep buying," said a money market trader.

The regular weekly poll showed the ECB will allot 118 billion euros (103 billion pounds) at its seven-day refinancing auction, just below last week's allotment of 121.7 billion.

The three-month Euribor rate, the main gauge for unsecured interbank lending in the euro zone, was at 1.537 percent on Monday, lower than Friday's 1.541, pushed down by an excess of liquidity in the system outweighing concerns about the economy.

(Reporting by Ruby Cherian; polling by Sarmista Sen and Snehasish Das; editing by Patrick Graham)