BANGALORE The European Central Bank likely stepped up its bond-buying programme further last week as markets hammered Italian paper, spending 10 billion euros (8.5 billion pounds) on peripheral euro zone debt, according to a Reuters poll.

Forecasts in the poll of 16 money market traders ranged from 7 to 20 billion.

Italian debt yields peaked last week around the levels at which Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek bailouts and, though they have since dipped, Rome was forced to pay a euro-era high price to sell five-year bonds on Monday.

The ECB spent 9.5 billion euros on bonds the previous week, taking the total amount spent under its Securities Market Programme to 183 billion euros.

In a wider poll of 24 traders, the ECB was expected to allot 190 billion euros at its regular seven-day operation, slightly less than the 194.8 billion the previous week.

Twelve of 22 traders said they expect the same number of banks as last week have borrowed from the ECB, according to an extra question about whether the number of banks using the repo facility would go up, stay unchanged or fall.

Eight of them said there would be more banks borrowing.

