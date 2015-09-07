Banks will borrow just 50 billion euros through the European Central Bank's next targeted long-term refinancing operation, far less than they have in the previous four TLTROs, a Reuters poll found on Monday.

The ECB launched TLTROs last year to prop up lending to cash-strapped small and medium businesses, while a quantitative easing programme was started in March to try to bring inflation back to target and keep long-term borrowing rates low.

However, a slim majority, 13 of 22 traders surveyed, said those measures had not been effective in boosting interbank lending and with dwindling demand that view is unlikely to turnaround.

"It's driven many banks to stop all activities in the money market because they're so full of liquidity," a trader at a major bank said.

The poll's median suggests the ECB will allot just 50.0 billion euros on Sept. 24, significantly less than the 73.78 billion euros taken at the last TLTRO in June.

In March banks took nearly 100 billion euros and in December the amount was approaching 130 billion.

Banks in the euro area will borrow 70.0 billion euros at the ECB's regular weekly tender, slightly less than last week's 71.04 billion euros, the poll of 23 traders also showed.

