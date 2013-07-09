FRANKFURT The European Central Bank said on Tuesday its board member Joerg Asmussen had not intended to give any guidance on the exact length of time for which the bank expects to keep its interest rates at record lows.

Asmussen told Reuters Insider TV earlier on Tuesday the ECB's guidance on interest rates staying at record lows extended beyond 12 months.

"Mr Asmussen aimed to confirm the unanimous decision of the Governing Council on forward guidance that covered an 'extended period of time'," the ECB said in a statement.

"No guidance was given as to the exact length of this period of time and it was not Mr Asmussen's intention to do so."

(Writing by Paul Carrel)