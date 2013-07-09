FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank said on Tuesday its board member Joerg Asmussen had not intended to give any guidance on the exact length of time for which the bank expects to keep its interest rates at record lows.
Asmussen told Reuters Insider TV earlier on Tuesday the ECB's guidance on interest rates staying at record lows extended beyond 12 months.
"Mr Asmussen aimed to confirm the unanimous decision of the Governing Council on forward guidance that covered an 'extended period of time'," the ECB said in a statement.
"No guidance was given as to the exact length of this period of time and it was not Mr Asmussen's intention to do so."
(Writing by Paul Carrel)
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.