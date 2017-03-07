Britain should stress jobs, prosperity in Brexit talks - Hammond
LUXEMBOURG Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Friday that Britain should prioritise jobs and prosperity in talks due to start next week on its departure from the European Union.
BERLIN The European Central Bank (ECB) is doing a good job in pursuing a monetary policy that meets the needs of the euro zone's 19 member countries that each have their own requirements, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
In rare praise of the central bank, Schaeuble added that rising inflation in the single currency bloc, which hit 2 percent in February, was a sign that the euro zone economy was picking up.
"The inflation numbers did not surprise me. The development indicates that the economic recovery in Europe continues," Schaeuble told foreign journalists at the Finance Ministry.
Schaeuble has often said he would prefer the ECB to start unwinding its expansionary policy.
The ECB, which holds a policy meeting on Thursday, is not likely to signal a shift away from its ultra-easy monetary until the latter part of this year or early 2018, a Reuters poll found last week.
LONDON The deluge of cash poured into the euro zone economy in recent years by the European Central Bank appears to have finally resulted in solid - and more importantly, steady - economic growth, along with rising inflationary pressures.
LONDON British inflation is more sensitive to changes in the value of sterling and commodity prices than existing economic models suggest, Bank of England official Kristin Forbes said in a research paper released on Friday.