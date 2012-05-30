FRANKFURT Spanish banks' hunger for government bonds receded in April, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the influence of the ECB's three-year funding injection had begun to wear off even before talk of a Greek euro exit began.

Italian banks still stocked up on government debt, but bought much less than in the previous months, according to the new data, which captured the second month after the ECB concluded its massive two-part offering of three-year cash.

Spanish banks decreased their holdings by 799 million euros. In the three preceding months, that figure had risen between 15 and 23 billion euros each month.

Their total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, fell to 261.3 billion euros.

Italian banks increased their net holdings of securities issued by euro zone governments by 6.6 billion euros, taking their total holdings to 327.5 billion euros, a new record.

The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but the figures are giving economists a good picture of how much of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market is finding its way into the government bond market.

Greek, Portuguese and German banks also decreased their holdings of government debt, the data showed, by 1.5 billion euros, 1.1 billion euros and 3.2 billion euros respectively.

Use of the ECB's cash - lent at an interest rate of 1.0 percent - to buy higher yielding government debt has become known as the "Sarkozy trade" after then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy urged banks to use the money for that purpose at the end of the last year.

ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said last week the crisis had damaged the cross-border integration of financial markets in Europe, hampering the transmission mechanism of monetary policy.

He said it was important to break the link tying banks to sovereign risk, but added that it was complicated.

Lenders in debt-laden euro zone countries have increased their exposure to sovereign risk by stepping up purchases of domestic government bonds, making up for the shrinking take-up by foreign investors.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Catherine Evans)