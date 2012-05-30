FRANKFURT Euro zone banks' appetite for government bonds waned in April and loans to the private sector grew only marginally, data showed, suggesting the impact of European Central Bank measures to kick-start lending activity is wearing off fast.

Spanish banks cut their sovereign debt holdings by 799 million euros, according to Wednesday's ECB data, which covers the second month after the ECB concluded a two-stage offering of more than 1 trillion euros of cheap three-year funds.

That augurs badly for the prospects of the country most exposed to contagion from a possible Greek exit from the euro zone keeping a grip on its public finances.

In the three preceding months, Spanish lenders' sovereign debt holdings rose between 15 billion and 23 billion euros each month, underpinning a run of strong bond auctions that enabled Madrid to clear half of its 2012 issuance programme in the early part of the year.

Spanish banks' total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, fell to 261.3 billion euros.

Tensions in Spain's banking system were reflected in separate data showing the country's lenders lost 1.9 percent of their deposit base in April - a rate of decline that seems unlikely to have reversed since given the state's enforced rescue of major lender Bankia.

Analysts said banks' waning appetite for bonds triggered a rise in the borrowing costs Spain - and also Italy - has to pay.

"This could partly explain why Spanish and Italian yields started rising again since late March," Berenberg Bank economist Christian Schulz said.

Italian banks increased their net holdings of securities issued by euro zone governments by 6.6 billion euros, taking their total holdings to 327.5 billion euros, a new record.

But the pace of purchases was much slower, as they had bought almost four times as much debt in each of the previous three months.

Greek, Portuguese and German banks also cut their holdings of government debt, the data showed, by 1.5 billion euros, 1.1 billion euros and 3.2 billion euros respectively.

The data coincided with figures showing that in April, loans to the private sector rose only 0.3 percent from a year earlier, well below Reuters poll expectations for 0.6 percent.

SARKOZY TRADE

The ECB data does not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but the figures are giving economists a good picture of how much of the 1 trillion euros of ECB cash is finding its way into the government bond market.

Use of the ECB's cash - lent at an interest rate of 1.0 percent - to buy higher yielding government debt has become known as the "Sarkozy trade" after then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy urged banks to use the money for that purpose at the end of the last year.

Both Spanish and Italian banks have increased their government bond holdings by about 77 billion euros this year.

Yields on Spanish and Italian debt went down in December and January after the first three-year tender, but have started to creep up again, especially since early April.

Borrowing costs on 10-year Spanish bonds have risen more than 1 percentage point since to within touching distance of the 7 percent level widely viewed as unsustainable.

CAPITAL FLIGHT

Deposits in Spanish banks fell to 1.625 trillion euros in April, 6.7 percent below their peak in June 2011.

Deposits in Greece stabilised, staying 30 percent below their peak in December 2009 - though the data period preceded the election that triggered concerns about the country's future in the euro zone.

The erosion of the deposit base is common during recessions as people use their savings for spending, but could also be an indication of capital flight as people move their money to countries with more stable banking systems.

Lending data showed that banks lent 10 billion euros more to firms in April than in March, after a 7 billion dip in March. Loans to households were 6 billion higher, matching the previous month's rise.

"Credit growth is likely to remain sluggish in coming months, reflecting the weakness in economic activity and the high level of uncertainty, which is likely to bring a renewed tightening in credit conditions," Unicredit economist Loredana Federico said in a note to investors.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)