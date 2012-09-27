FRANKFURT Italian and Spanish banks' holdings of government bonds decreased in August, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday, indicating that the impact of the ECB's 1 trillion euro three-year funding injection has waned.

Spanish banks trimmed their government bond holdings by 2.9 billion euros after a 7.6 billion fall in July. In the four months to March, that figure had risen by 77 billion euros as banks stocked up on government bonds with the long-term money they received from the central bank.

Their total sovereign holdings, adjusted by market value, fell to 243.8 billion euros in August.

Italian banks' holdings of securities issued by euro zone governments fell to 341.0 billion euros from 342.4 billion.

The drop was, however, mitigated by the rising value, as the net sales of government bonds by Italian banks were 6.2 billion euros last month.

The figures captured the sixth month after the ECB concluded its massive two-part offering of ultra-long-term cash.

The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks hold, but the figures give a good picture of how much of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the market is finding its way into the government bond market.

Greek banks increased their holdings of government debt by 3.0 billion euros, the data showed.

Use of the ECB's cash - lent at an interest rate tied to its benchmark rate, currently at 0.75 percent, to buy higher yielding government debt became known as the "Sarkozy trade" after former French President Nicolas Sarkozy urged banks to use the money for that purpose.

