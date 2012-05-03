BARCELONA, Spain European Central Bank President Mario Draghi praised reform efforts in Spain and Italy on Thursday, saying both countries had made significant progress.

Spain has slipped into its second recession in three years and fears that it cannot hit tough deficit cutting targets have put it back at the centre of the debt crisis, pushing up its borrowing costs.

"I would say the government of Spain has made a very significant effort in policy reform. It's a series of reforms that ... have been taken in a very short time. It think we have to acknowledge this significant effort," Draghi told a news conference.

He said Italy had made "remarkable progress" and was on a good path.

