BERLIN European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark called for stricter fiscal rules and the creation of a fiscal and financial union in order to prevent future crises and strengthen the financial system, in a speech on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference in Berlin, Stark added substantial improvements were needed in the quality of fiscal institutions and policy frameworks.

The euro zone sovereign debt crisis had revealed the tension between fiscal policy making at a national level and the need for greater financial integration to ensure smooth functioning of the single currency.

"This tension has the potential to exacerbate the risk of future financial crises and hinder effective crisis management. We need bold steps towards a fiscal union. We need to go beyond and create a financial union... we need "more Europe."

Fiscal policy, like monetary policy, should be more grounded in a rules-based framework with clear medium-term objectives, Stark said. In order to be credible rules should be stricter, automatic and as free as possible from political process.

The three different European Supervision Agencies (ESAs) created at the start of 2011 for banking, insurance and securities would be subject to a review by the European Commission in 2014.

"Should the ESAs be deemed not to have adequate tools and powers, there may be a case for a greater integration of the supervisory framework... there may also be some support for a single EU financial supervisor," he said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Ron Askew)