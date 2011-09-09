TOKYO The European Central Bank stands ready to intervene in the bond market if its low interest rates are not translated into lending rates, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark said on Friday.

"As long as we see the risk that this transmission mechanism is impaired and our low interest rates are not transformed, or not translated into the lending rates ... we're prepared to intervene," Stark told a programme aired on TV Tokyo on Friday morning.

"However, this is a temporary measure, not a permanent measure. It is one of our nonstandard measures. Again today, we decided and have communicated that these nonstandard measures will be in place as long as needed," he said.

At its rate review on Thursday, the ECB kept interest rates on hold but signalled that it had halted its rate hike cycle that began just five months ago amid a slowdown in euro zone growth.

Stark's remarks are in line with those of ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet, who said on Thursday that all the ECB's extraordinary support measures -- liquidity provision and its bond-buying plan -- were temporary in nature.

Stark, a member of the ECB's executive board, also said he was "very optimistic" on progress made in Ireland in addressing its fiscal problems, and that the ECB and the International Monetary Fund have been very clear in their messages on what Greece needs to deliver.

The ECB reluctantly reactivated its bond-buying plan after a 19-week pause last month when Italy and Spain came closer to succumbing to the euro zone debt crisis after a market attack that drove their borrowing costs to unsustainable levels.

The decision came despite opposition from a four-man group on its policymaking Governing Council, led by Stark and Jens Weidmann.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)