RIGA The troubles facing some euro zone countries highlight the need for sustainable fiscal policies, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark said on Wednesday, pressing governments to take responsibility for dealing with the sovereign debt crisis.

"Stability begins at home," Stark, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, said in a speech at a Bank of Latvia conference in Riga.

Stark is resigning early from the ECB board this year in protest at its policy of buying bonds to help troubled euro zone debtor states.

The ECB has faced sharp criticism in his native Germany for buying bonds -- a move many in Germany see as taking the bank into the fiscal arena and threatening its core role of fighting inflation.

"The challenges that some euro area countries currently face underline the critical importance of strong adjustment mechanisms and the need to avoid macroeconomic imbalances and unsustainable fiscal policies," Stark said. "This all underlines the responsibility of national economic policy-makers."

(Writing by Paul Carrel)