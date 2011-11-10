BERLIN Europe can only escape its debt crisis in a lasting way by furthering integration, European Central Bank policymaker Juergen Stark said on Thursday.

While real economic data remains better in Europe than in other advanced economies, the debt crisis has become a crisis of political leadership in the countries of its periphery, he said.

Turning to advanced economies, Stark added that the euro zone will have an average 120 percent debt to gross domestic product ratio in 2020 if they fail to correct public debt.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Brian Rohan)