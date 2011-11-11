ZURICH The European Central Bank has room for manoeuvre on interest rates and will react if it sees downward risks for prices, ECB policymaker Juergen Stark was quoted as saying on Friday.

"If you compare the interest rate level in the euro zone with that in the United States, Britain or Switzerland, where rates are almost zero, then we are the only ones with room for manoeuvre," Stark told the Swiss daily Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

In an interview made available ahead of publication on Saturday, Stark said he expected the euro zone economy to grow very weakly, if at all, in the fourth quarter, with the length of the downturn dependent on how quickly acute political problems are solved.

Asked whether an Italian default on its debts could push the euro zone into recession, Stark said: "I don't want to speculate about this scenario. But it should be clear that we would react within the parameters of our mandate if there are downward risks for price developments."

Stark, who will step down from the bank's six-strong Executive Board at the end of the year, reiterated his view that it was up to politicians, not central bankers to solve the problems in the euro zone.

"I personally doubt very much that adding two or three zeros to the bailout volume can solve the structural and political problems," he said.

"If the central bank also only temporarily strays from its mandate to give politicians more time then it endangers its independence."

Stark has fiercely opposed the ECB buying euro zone government bonds and sources have said that was the reason for his decision to quit the ECB early this year.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)