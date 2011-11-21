DUBLIN The euro zone's sovereign debt crisis has spread from its periphery to its core but the region's economic weakness is likely to be temporary, outgoing ECB board member Juergen Stark said on Monday.

"The sovereign debt crisis has re-intensified and is now spreading over to other countries including so-called core countries. This is a new phenomenon," Stark said in a speech to Ireland's Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin.

"The sovereign debt crisis is not only concentrated in Europe, most advanced economies are facing serious problems with their public debt."

The European Central Bank sees a strong dampening of growth in the euro area in the fourth quarter, but this phase should be temporary, Stark also said.

The 17-nation euro zone economy grew a modest 0.2 percent in the third quarter from the second, lifted by France and Germany, but economists say the bloc is almost certainly heading for a recession.

Survey data has deteriorated in the past two months, indicating "stronger dampening effects" in the fourth quarter after relatively benign third-quarter, Stark said in a speech in Dublin.

"Based on most recent information, our staff do not expect longer term weakening in economic activity, but expect a soft patch," he said.

"We should avoid talking ourselves into recession."

A nasty mix of inflation, slowing exports and rising unemployment in the euro zone has caused many economists to predict a mild recession in Europe from the fourth quarter. ECB President Mario Draghi has also predicted a "mild recession" in the bloc by the end of the year.

Stark said the debt crisis had spread around the world, but rejected the idea that weakness in the euro zone was dragging down the United States and United Kingdom.

"I think all these countries have their particular problems," he said.

Inflation is likely to slow over the next two years, he said, citing projections from other institutions.

"We see in this projection horizon, a moderation of inflation in line with what we have defined as price stability in the ECB," he said.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)