BERLIN Juergen Stark submitted a column for Handelsblatt business daily just hours before he resigned as an ECB Executive Board member warning financial stability was being undermined by massive risks in public budgets, the newspaper reported on Friday.

In the column, due to be published in the daily's Monday edition, Stark wrote: "We are in a situation in which the massive sustainability risks in public sector budgets are undermining financial stability."

Stark, resigning his post in what sources say is a protest against the ECB policy of buying bonds to help troubled euro zone debtor states, was also quoted on Handelsblatt's website warning against using fiscal stimulus in the current crisis.

"A fiscal stimulus would only allow the debt levels to rise further and thus further raise these risks," Stark wrote.

Stark also wrote: "In the current environment it can be assumed that the positive confidence effects of solid fiscal policies would be considerable. Case studies have shown that ambitious adjustment programmes, which focussed on the consolidation of expenditures and are complemented with structural and institutional reforms, can lead to positive growth effects within a very short time."

News of Stark's shock departure highlights the size of the split at the ECB over the bond-buy plan and the extreme tension between its members, who have been at the centre of the policy response to the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)