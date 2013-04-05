Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
VIENNA The quality of a new banking supervisory mechanism for Europe is more important than how soon it starts work, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
"I think it is not so important when this system becomes effective - it is important that it becomes a very well-functioning system. This is a field where you are not allowed to make any mistakes," Nowotny said during a speech in Vienna.
"The priority has to be the quality, not the timing of this new system," he said of the new supervisor, which is to be set up under the roof of the ECB.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said earlier there was a danger the planned supervisor would not be operational early next year as scheduled.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Ron Askew)
LONDON Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has agreed to put the division that runs the national broadband network into a legally separate company in a bid to improve the country's digital infrastructure and resolve a two-year regulatory battle.
MANILA The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations said on Friday the two blocs would try to revive plans for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between them, as European countries look to tap the region's strong growth.