FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's supervisory chief pledged on Tuesday to take a tough line with banks and the models they use to calculate risk, warning that non-performing loans particularly to companies were on the rise.

Daniele Nouy also warned that the ECB was "keeping an eye on aggressive 'search-for-yield' strategies with a view to identifying lax credit standards", referring to risky investing for profit as the low cost of borrowing depresses returns.

In the supervisory authority's annual report, she said it "will not shy away from intrusive and hands-on supervision".

"We will be a tough supervisor but ... will strive to be fair," she said.

Nouy warned of "a particularly high level of exposure to the corporate segment, in which non-performing exposures are steadily increasing", and said the ECB was monitoring crisis-hit countries as they were "more prone to corporate defaults".

The head of the ECB's supervisory arm also announced that it was examining the models that banks use to calculate risk.

Supervisors have long been concerned about the different approach taken by banks in calculating the capital they need to cover potential losses from their loans and other exposures.

Nouy called for "greater consistency" in the use of such models.

"Ongoing monitoring is required to enhance consistency ... and to address possible shortcomings arising from the use of models by banks," she said, noting, however, that this was a task which would last a number of years.

