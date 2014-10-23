A woman makes a transaction at an ATM of an Alpha bank branch in Athens December 10, 2012. Greece received a total of 26.5 billion euros ($34.3 billion) in offers for its debt buyback at the close of business on December 7, a senior euro zone official told Reuters on Monday.... REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis (GREECE - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3BEUB

ATHENS/LONDON Greece's Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) has passed the European Central Bank's stress tests without requiring further capital, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One source said Alpha Bank had passed based on the 'static balance sheet', which takes no account of the bank's restructuring plan that was approved over the summer.

The other said Alpha Bank had no problems in the tests, without giving further detail. Alpha Bank declined to comment as the results are not due to be published until Sunday 1200 BST.

