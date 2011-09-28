FRANKFURT The European Central Bank sets its interest rates with a view of preserving stability in the euro zone, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Financial markets and many economists have started to bet on a 50 basis-point interest rate cut by the ECB next week as the sovereign debt crisis spreads, hitting investor and consumer confidence, with fears of a return to recession rising.

"We consider that being a very solid anchor of stability and confidence in the turbulent times we are experiencing is a fundamental contribution to growth and job creation," Trichet told Italian daily Corriere della Sera, when asked about cutting interest rates. He did, however, add that the central bank is never preprogrammed on interest rates.

The comments suggest the central bank is not ready to reverse the two interest rate increases from April and July in its next rate meeting on October 6, which will also be Trichet's last one at the helm of the 17-country bloc's central bank.

In a Reuters poll, 56 of 76 economists expect the ECB to hold rates steady next month.

Trichet also called inflation expectations remarkably anchored, helping fight against the risk of inflation and the risk of deflation.

He also signalled the ECB could stop buying bonds once the European bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, was able to purchase them in the secondary market.

"It was on the basis of the commitments of 21 July ... the ECB decided to activate the SMP, taking into account the commitment of governments to give the EFSF the capacity to intervene on the secondary market."

Bond-buying has been controversial within the ECB, with Germans especially worried it fudges the line between monetary and fiscal policies. The ECB has spent more than 150 billion euros on bonds since the programme started in May 2010.

Trichet did discuss whether the ECB should reintroduce its 12-month liquidity operations but called attention to the significance the central bank attaches to its policy of giving banks funds they request.

"We are presently refinancing all our banks on the basis of full allotment at a fixed rate at one-week, one-month and three-month maturities," he said. "This is the most important of our non-standard measures."

The ECB also sees bank recapitalisation as important, Trichet said, calling for coordinated efforts to strengthen bank capital, including public-sector backstop facilities.

Trichet said Italy's reforms are a "work in progress" and that more consolidation might be needed.

"Whether new decisions will have to be taken, taking into account the overall situation and the evolution of the real economy, is an open question," Trichet said.

He said Greece has to do more to fix its dire finances. "The key to everything are the decisions of the Greek government, which has to adjust in a decisive way, in the interests of the Greek people," he said.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)