MADRID European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy said on Monday it was more important after Britain's vote to leave the European Union for the euro area to develop an attractive single financial market.

Bank of France Governor Villeroy also said European institutions should encourage "pan-European banks" once a euro area banking union is complete.

"Once we have our own banking house in order, once we have a banking union and there has been a tremendous progress in the euro area ... it would be very useful to have cross border banks and European banks within the eurozone," he told a conference in Madrid.

