PARIS ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau defended on Monday the European Central Bank's inflation target despite undershooting it, saying it was key for credibility.

After euro zone inflation turned negative in February, the ECB stepped up its monetary easing on Thursday in hope of reviving lending and price growth to get inflation back towards its target of close to but less than two percent over the medium term.

"The current challenges do not call our mandate into doubt, but rather change the way that we fulfil it," Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, said in a speech at Paris' Dauphine University.

"Sticking to the target is essential for the credibility of monetary policy - this target of two percent is a mid-term anchor at a time when there is so much volatility and short-term thinking weighing on the economy," he added.

Villeroy also said that though the euro zone was not in deflation, too low inflation was as costly as too high inflation, which justified the central bank taking action sooner rather than later.

