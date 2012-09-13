HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
ROME The European Central Bank's plan to buy the debt of troubled euro zone states will not be conditional on new measures being passed in those countries but will depend on policy progress being made, Bank of Italy chief Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.
The conditionality of the plan is "not linked to a series of measures to be taken but to progress in a certain direction," Visco told a seminar at the Roma Tre University.
The ECB agreed earlier this month to launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme to lower struggling euro-zone countries' borrowing costs and draw a line under the debt crisis.
ECB chief Mario Draghi said it would only help countries that signed up to and implemented strict policy conditions.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.