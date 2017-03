The Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, arrives at the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Aylesbury, southern England May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

ROME European Central Bank governing board member Ignazio Visco warned on Tuesday Italian political instability could unsettle financial markets and put at risk an expected end-year economic recovery.

"The latest indicators are consistent with gradual improvement: the decline in output should come to a halt in the coming months," Visco, who is governor of the Bank of Italy, said in a speech delivered at a conference in Rome.

"The downside risks to this scenario are compounded by investors' concerns about possible political instability."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)