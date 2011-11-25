ROME Short-term measures to tame Italy's budget deficit will not be enough to solve the country's economic problems and only structural reforms will generate growth, new Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday.

"Today's financial problems reflect public budget policies of past years. We cannot be deluded into thinking that macroeconomic measures alone resolve the shortcomings," Visco said in Sicily, during his first public speech as governor.

"Only by resolving our structural weaknesses can we regenerate the Italian economy," said Visco, who is a member of the European Central Bank's governing council and took over Italy's central bank after Mario Draghi became ECB president.

Investors have driven Italian borrowing costs up to levels that are unsustainable in the long term as the country struggles to eliminate its budget deficit and to introduce unpopular reforms that would boost growth.

Rome paid a euro era record high of 6.5 percent to sell six-month debt on Friday as the appointment of an emergency government tasked with tackling the debt crisis failed to put a brake on the spiralling yields.

Prime Minister Mario Monti, an unelected technocrat, took over from Silvio Berlusconi last week.

Italy must do more to get more young people and women into the workplace, Visco said. He also said the industrial sector was too fragmented, and that regulations and institutions should favour the growth of more high-tech companies.

To overcome rigidities in Italy's labour market, which favours older, full-time employees over younger temporary workers, Visco urged more flexible contracts coupled with reforms that created a wider welfare net.

"An organic reform of the regulations along with the social welfare system are the way to overcome the dual labour market," Visco said. "More flexible and decentralised contracts could permit wages and labour organisation to be better calibrated to concrete production potential."

At an annual average rate of just 0.3 percent over the past decade, the Italian economy has grown faster than only a handful of other countries across the world. Real purchasing power has fallen 4 percent in 10 years.

(Reporting By Steve Scherer; editing by Barry Moody, John Stonestreet)